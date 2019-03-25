Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb Tore ACL; 4th Season-Ending Leg Injury Since HS

Credit: 247Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb has suffered a torn ACL, according to Letterman Row.

The piece noted Babb has had four season-ending leg injuries since his sophomore year of high school. The St. Louis native was the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 73 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Buckeyes have to replace three of their top four receivers from 2018: Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon. That seemingly opened a door for Babb to play a key role in the passing game.

He took a red shirt last year after tearing his ACL in July. Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope provided an update on Babb on Sunday, noting he was "working his way back" but still had to show he was 100 percent before he could stake a claim in the offense.

While the recovery timetable for Babb's newest injury is unclear, it seems likely he'll miss at least a large chunk of the 2019 campaign. Add in his history of knee troubles, and some fans are sure to wonder about his long-term prospects.

Babb can take some inspiration from his now-former teammate. In his first three years at Ohio State, Dixon appeared in five games as he battled persistent knee injuries. He told the Columbus Dispatch's Edward Sutelan he had considered quitting football or leaving Ohio State.

Dixon stayed in Columbus and had 60 receptions for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final two seasons.