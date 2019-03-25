Georgia WR Tyler Simmons Arrested After Bar Fight Involving CB Tyrique Stevenson

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons was arrested early Sunday morning after his alleged involvement in a fight with employees at the Cloud Bar in Athens, Ga., according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Simmons' teammate Tyrique Stevenson was also arrested in connection with the alleged fight, as previously reported by Mike Griffith of DawgNation. Simmons was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being released, per Schlabach.

Both are facing misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges from the Athens-Clarke County Police.

Police officers were initially called to what was described as a "chaotic scene" at the bar.

"After restoring order, ACCPD interviewed witnesses who identified Simmons and Stevenson as the subjects allegedly fighting with bar staff," the police statement said. "The Cloud Bar did not press charges against Simmons and Stevenson."

Stevenson is an incoming freshman who early enrolled at Georgia in January. The 4-star cornerback recruit was considered the No. 37 overall player in the class and third-best nationally at his position, per 247Sports.

Simmons is a rising senior receiver coming off his biggest season with the Bulldogs. He appeared in nine games, totaling nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 131 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in 2018.