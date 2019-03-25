Video: Watch Lonzo Ball's Manager Throw ZO2 Sneakers in Trash Amid Nike Rumors

Video: Watch Lonzo Ball's Manager Throw ZO2 Sneakers in Trash Amid Nike RumorsMarch 25, 2019
Lonzo Ball is done with Big Baller Brand and so is his personal manager, Darren Moore.
Moore posted a video Monday of him dumping his ZO2 sneakers, the signature shoe for the Los Angeles Lakers star, in the garbage shoot:
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Lonzo Ball’s manager @dmoore_1 just posted this. 👀 #dumpurmerch https://t.co/VLjkrxSn3u
Ball recently severed ties with the company his father founded due to concerns regarding part-owner Alan Foster, according to Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN. Among other problems, the family friend apparently cannot account for $1.5 million of missing money owed to Ball.
"Alan Foster was more than a trusted adviser," Moore said. "He was a mentor, a father figure and someone Lonzo and I respected, loved and listened to. ... I'm proud of Lonzo for waking up and taking back his power. Together, we will fight for justice."
Ball hinted at a move to Nike Sunday with an Instagram post including the company's marketing campaign, "It's only a crazy dream until you do it."
