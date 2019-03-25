Video: Watch Lonzo Ball's Manager Throw ZO2 Sneakers in Trash Amid Nike Rumors

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball is done with Big Baller Brand and so is his personal manager, Darren Moore.

Moore posted a video Monday of him dumping his ZO2 sneakers, the signature shoe for the Los Angeles Lakers star, in the garbage shoot:

Ball recently severed ties with the company his father founded due to concerns regarding part-owner Alan Foster, according to Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN. Among other problems, the family friend apparently cannot account for $1.5 million of missing money owed to Ball.

"Alan Foster was more than a trusted adviser," Moore said. "He was a mentor, a father figure and someone Lonzo and I respected, loved and listened to. ... I'm proud of Lonzo for waking up and taking back his power. Together, we will fight for justice."

Ball hinted at a move to Nike Sunday with an Instagram post including the company's marketing campaign, "It's only a crazy dream until you do it."