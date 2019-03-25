Video: Watch Lonzo Ball's Manager Throw ZO2 Sneakers in Trash Amid Nike Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: Trainer Darren Moore, Lonzo Ball #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers and agent Harrison Gaines watch during the NBA Pre-Draft Workout held by the Los Angeles Lakers on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball is done with Big Baller Brand and so is his personal manager, Darren Moore.

Moore posted a video Monday of him dumping his ZO2 sneakers, the signature shoe for the Los Angeles Lakers star, in the garbage shoot:

Ball recently severed ties with the company his father founded due to concerns regarding part-owner Alan Foster, according to Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN. Among other problems, the family friend apparently cannot account for $1.5 million of missing money owed to Ball.

"Alan Foster was more than a trusted adviser," Moore said. "He was a mentor, a father figure and someone Lonzo and I respected, loved and listened to. ... I'm proud of Lonzo for waking up and taking back his power. Together, we will fight for justice."

Ball hinted at a move to Nike Sunday with an Instagram post including the company's marketing campaign, "It's only a crazy dream until you do it."

Related

    LeBron Would Welcome Zo to Nike

    'I love the kid regardless of what shoes he had on...I love the fact that he’s taking control of his s--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Would Welcome Zo to Nike

    'I love the kid regardless of what shoes he had on...I love the fact that he’s taking control of his s--t'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Stephen A. Says Lakers Not 'Really Considering Kidd'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Stephen A. Says Lakers Not 'Really Considering Kidd'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Wade: You Can't Talk About LeBron Missing Playoffs

    'Those 18 games that he was out hurt...You can’t even really talk about him not making the playoffs'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Wade: You Can't Talk About LeBron Missing Playoffs

    'Those 18 games that he was out hurt...You can’t even really talk about him not making the playoffs'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with Most on the Line During Free Agency

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Teams with Most on the Line During Free Agency

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report