Portugal Draw 1-1 with Serbia in Euro 2020 Qualifying; Cristiano Ronaldo Injured

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Portugal and Serbia shared the spoils in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying on Monday, with the sides drawing 1-1.

Mijat Gacinovic was clattered in the box by Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio, allowing Dusan Tadic to slot home from the penalty spot for Serbia after only seven minutes.

The hosts lost Cristiano Ronaldo to injury after just 28 minutes but responded well as they chased an equaliser.

Portugal's goal came from an unlikely source. Danilo Pereira's blockbuster burst the net shortly before half-time.

Serbia dug in as Portugal pressed for a winner, and the visitors collected a deserved point.

It's Time For Portugal To Plan For Life After Ronaldo

Armando Franca/Associated Press

When Ronaldo sprinted down the sideline and grabbed his leg with his face screwed up, a whole country, as well as an Italian football club, held its breath.

The icon has been the epitome of fitness and strength throughout his career, but for the past two years, he's appeared more human.

Portugal were forced to complete victory at Euro 2016 with their talisman injured, hopping around on one leg in the technical area.

The home team were again robbed of Ronaldo against Serbia on Monday after he was replaced in the first half with a muscle injury.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Portugal were more threatening and fluid after Pizzi entered from the substitute bench, and the reigning champions appeared to initially have a better balance without their hero.

An equaliser soon followed, and Bernardo Silva began to pull the strings as he does for Manchester City.

At 24, Bernardo Silva is the present and future for his nation. The reliance on Ronaldo is coming to an end.

However, the hosts did lack a world-class goal presence in the second half, and it showed as they squandered opportunities to claim three points.

Portugal must now explore the process of finding a new way for when their best player has retired. The Juventus star is into his thirties and cannot go on forever—and that was evident tonight.

What's Next

Portugal are in UEFA Nations League action on Wednesday, June 5, hosting Switzerland in the semi-finals. Serbia next feature in Euro 2020 qualifying against Ukraine on Friday, June 7.