NBA Mock Draft 2019: Latest Predictions Entering Sweet 16

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

A handful of potential first-round picks in the 2019 NBA draft showcased their talents on the national stage during the first weekend of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

As they have all season, Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish featured in key roles for Duke, but it was another projected top-five pick who stood out the most on an individual level.

Murray State's Ja Morant proved in the first-round win over Marquette how versatile of a player he can be on the sport's biggest stage.

Although Morant won't be participating in the Sweet 16, there are plenty of other projected first-round picks who are expected to make an impact on the hardwood as they look to keep their respective seasons alive.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SF, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

5. Atlanta Hawks: Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

6. Memphis Grizzlies: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

7. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

8. Washington Wizards: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

10. Los Angeles Lakers: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

12. Charlotte Hornets: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

13. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SF, Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

15. Miami Heat: Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges CSP (France)

16. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

17. Detroit Pistons: KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

18. Boston Celtics: Naz Reid, C, LSU

19. San Antonio Spurs: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

20. Utah Jazz: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Daniel Gafford, PF/C, Arkansas

22. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Texas

23. Indiana Pacers: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

24. Portland Trailblazers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

27. Golden State Warriors: P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky

28. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Goga Bitadze, C, Buducnost (Montenegro)

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Talen Horton-Tucker, PF, Iowa State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

Draft order based off records after Sunday's NBA games.

Keep An Eye On Reid In East Region

Much of the NBA focus at the East Region games in Washington, D.C., will be on Duke, but it's worth keeping an eye on the other game at Verizon Center Friday.

LSU freshman big man Naz Reid is a prospect on the rise who delivered a pair of solid performances in the first two rounds.

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Reid recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in LSU's first-round win over Yale, and he produced 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in the second-round victory against Maryland.

Reid is expected to have a large impact on the Sweet 16 clash with Michigan State because he'll benefit from the driving ability of his guards.

The first-year player out of New Jersey should be able to assert his will in the paint in one-on-one battles, and he'll stretch the Michigan State defense on occasion with his ability to knock down perimeter shots.

One of the reasons Reid has made such an impact on the Tigers is his commitment to get his body into playing shape, as Stadium's Jeff Goodman pointed out.

Reid's teammates have been impressed with his skill set, as LSU guard Skylar Mays compared him to a 6'10" point guard, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

"His game is well beyond his years," Mays said. "He sees the floor like a point guard. He's like a 6-10 point guard. To be on the court with him makes the game a lot easier. He has a bright future ahead of him."

If Reid continues to use his all-around game to benefit the Tigers and impress NBA scouts, he should be able to work his way into lottery consideration come June.

Little Emerging As Star Player For UNC

Nassir Little came into North Carolina as one of the top recruits of the class of 2019, and although it took a while for him to develop into a star, he's flourishing at the perfect time.

Little exploded for 20 points off the bench in Sunday's second-round win over Washington, which came two days after he produced 19 points against Iona.

As CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein noted, Little's emergence as a scorer could be the factor that helps the Tar Heels earn an extra advantage over opponents during a championship run:

Little's regular-season numbers aren't exactly inspiring, but as we saw with Villanova players a year ago, a strong NCAA tournament can help a player surge up draft boards.

The freshman forward now needs to prove he can shine on a consistent basis on the big stage, and given how many points are expected between North Carolina and Auburn in the Sweet 16, he should have plenty of opportunities to flash his offensive skill set.

If he continues to impress, Little could land as high as the top five, but he'd at least solidify a spot in the top 10.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.