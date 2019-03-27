WWE Superstar Shake-Up: Main Roster Stars Who Must Go to NXT After WrestleMania

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner and soon after that will be the next Superstar Shake-up, set for April 15 and 16.

Not only is that when Raw and SmackDown will trade wrestlers between shows, it's also the time of year we normally see talent from NXT called up to the main roster.

So much attention and hype is given to those NXT graduates, but it doesn't always work out for the best for everyone who makes the jump. Some get lost in the shuffle, some can't adapt to the traveling schedule and others simply feel more important when they're on a lesser brand.

Triple H has suggested in the past that he would like to see the Superstar Shake-up change where there is less of a "main roster vs. developmental" philosophy and more of an idea that NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live are equals to Raw and SmackDown.

This would open up the opportunity for the reverse of what fans are used to, where instead of NXT wrestlers only going to the red and blue brands, Superstars from the main roster could actually go to NXT.

If that is to happen this year, there are several Superstars who could benefit from being moved off the main roster and sent to NXT, so let's take a look at some of those names and why these would be smart moves for WWE to make.