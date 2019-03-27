WWE Superstar Shake-Up: Main Roster Stars Who Must Go to NXT After WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Shake-Up: Main Roster Stars Who Must Go to NXT After WrestleManiaMarch 27, 2019
WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner and soon after that will be the next Superstar Shake-up, set for April 15 and 16.
Not only is that when Raw and SmackDown will trade wrestlers between shows, it's also the time of year we normally see talent from NXT called up to the main roster.
So much attention and hype is given to those NXT graduates, but it doesn't always work out for the best for everyone who makes the jump. Some get lost in the shuffle, some can't adapt to the traveling schedule and others simply feel more important when they're on a lesser brand.
Triple H has suggested in the past that he would like to see the Superstar Shake-up change where there is less of a "main roster vs. developmental" philosophy and more of an idea that NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live are equals to Raw and SmackDown.
This would open up the opportunity for the reverse of what fans are used to, where instead of NXT wrestlers only going to the red and blue brands, Superstars from the main roster could actually go to NXT.
If that is to happen this year, there are several Superstars who could benefit from being moved off the main roster and sent to NXT, so let's take a look at some of those names and why these would be smart moves for WWE to make.
Shelton Benjamin
At the start of the new brand split, Shelton Benjamin seemed like he would be an anchor for SmackDown, but that never came to fruition.
He had a false start when he suffered a torn rotator cuff that halted his return for a full year before he was partnered with Chad Gable as a poor attempt to redo American Alpha.
Once they split, Benjamin just disappeared into thin air, wrestling mostly only on house shows with very few television appearances that were as meaningless as they were sporadic.
The best thing Benjamin has done since coming back to WWE was his random appearance on Raw recently where he came up short in a match against Seth Rollins that came out of nowhere, meant absolutely nothing, and hasn't been followed up on ever since.
There's no doubting Benjamin still has something to offer in the ring, but WWE simply isn't giving him any opportunities to do something with his talents while bigger stars are eating up the time on Raw and SmackDown.
NXT, though, would be a perfect platform for The Gold Standard to flex his muscles. The brand has a better recognition for in-ring action, he would feel like a big deal as he's an established star, and he could work with younger talent and help teach them along the way.
Benjamin vs. Johnny Gargano alone is reason enough to want to see him go to NXT and there are still tons of options for great matches he can have, since the roster is filled with great wrestlers.
This shift in a lighter work schedule could also help Benjamin extend his career even longer, as there's no point in him busting his hump on the live event circuit just to be a jobber all year round in a thankless role at this point.
Finally, familiarizing himself more with the Performance Center could transition him to a future where he can take on a job as a trainer, which is something he seems born to do.
The 205 Live Roster
The idea of a talent exchange between rosters like 205 Live and NXT has been around for quite a while, but not in any sort of official capacity.
Oney Lorcan, Tyler Bate, Roderick Strong and others have performed on 205 Live and Drew Gulak recently appeared on an episode of NXT to face Eric Bugenhagen and Matt Riddle.
Even the Worlds Collide tournament during Royal Rumble Axxess was built on sharing those two rosters with NXT UK, which allowed for some interesting pairings and fun matches.
Since 205 Live is considered the main roster, there should be more of an effort to play around with this talent exchange by allowing more wrestlers from the cruiserweight division to wrestle on episodes of NXT and NXT UK.
For instance, Gentleman Jack Gallagher should be a regular of NXT UK, if not a permanent fixture like Noam Dar has become, rather than someone who has only made one or two guest spots.
Humberto Carrillo has been swapped back and forth at times, as has Tony Nese, so that should continue with others like Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick.
But if there are two names who particularly stand out as wrestlers who should go to NXT, they are Cedric Alexander and Mike Kanellis.
Alexander is at a point where he's already been to the mountain top as cruiserweight champion and is struggling to find another reason to be there. There isn't much room for him to be in the main event of 205 Live right now, so he's just untapped potential that could be used elsewhere.
Seeing him fight for the North American Championship or even the NXT Championship would be a refreshing change of pace and would help the NXT roster once they lose Ricochet to a main roster call-up.
Regarding Kanellis, he's tried SmackDown, Raw and now 205 Live and failed to make the needle budge on any of those shows. The third time wasn't the charm, but maybe the fourth could be if he goes to NXT like he should have from the start.
Even if he still fails to amount to anything, at least he would have some different opponents to put over, rather than doing nothing at all or wrestling on Main Event like he was doing for the longest time.
Fandango and Tyler Breeze
Tyler Breeze is one of the best examples of someone who was a big deal in NXT who seemed guaranteed to have a bright future, yet ran into a downward spiral on the main roster that he was never able to get back up from.
Within no time, he went from feuding with Dolph Ziggler as a solid midcarder who could have won the Intercontinental or United States Championship with a bit of a push to someone who was relegated to being a jobber.
For most of his main roster run, he's been a fall-guy who only gets a match on television if he's set to be humiliated and lose, which is a shame, as he's better than that.
He did see some success when partnered with Fandango, who had equally fallen down the totem pole, but The Fashion Police were just shy of winning tag team gold at their peak, which by now was long enough ago that their stock value has dropped considerably.
In fact, their shirts on WWE Shop are in the clearance section, meaning this team seems to be expiring entirely.
Since Fandango has been out with an injury, Breeze has stopped by NXT for some guest spots and seemed to be much more appreciated down there than on the main roster, where he's been wrestling almost strictly for Main Event.
Going to 205 Live would be a better fit for him than back down to developmental, but NXT is another option if WWE has no plans on utilizing Breeze on Raw or SmackDown in the foreseeable future.
The same applies to Fandango. If he isn't able to reinvent himself and get a push on the main roster once he makes his return, NXT may be the only place he's able to experiment and establish a new singles run.
Both Superstars would be great assets to another company like AEW and if WWE isn't careful, they could leave for greener pastures, so it's worth trying them out in NXT first to see what can be salvaged before giving up.
Mojo Rawley
Monday Night Rawley didn't last very long, but instead of being canceled, it was put on hiatus.
After an extended period of not doing anything on television, Mojo Rawley has been showing up in 2019 to motivate himself to get back on track by talking to himself in a mirror.
This gimmick doesn't seem to be getting anywhere with the WWE Universe and rather than stubbornly push through and hope it amounts to something, it might be worth nixing it and sending Rawley back to developmental.
He hasn't worked out on the main roster and he's had enough attempts at being both serious and funny as a heel and a babyface that something more drastic needs to happen for his career to amount to anything.
Perhaps Rawley is an example of a talent whose ceiling is NXT and trying to bring him up to a bigger world was never going to work, as his style is better suited to smaller arenas who can feel his energy better.
On Raw and SmackDown, no matter how hyped Rawley has stayed, that energy has dissipated into nothingness, as if he's been talking more into a vacuum recently than a mirror.
Short of signing Rob Gronkowski and pairing him with Rawley, there isn't much hope for him on the main roster to be able to break out of his status as a lower-midcarder, but in NXT, he could come off as a bigger deal and could find a new lease on life.
Dana Brooke
Dana Brooke fit the mold for a future star the second she stepped foot in NXT, but she peaked before even coming up to the main roster.
Being paired with Emma and Charlotte Flair did nothing for her. Becoming a statistician for Titus Worldwide was a waste of time. Absolutely nothing she has done on the main roster has mattered.
For years now, Brooke has stayed consistent as unarguably the lowest on the totem pole in the women's division, so much so that WWE doesn't even keep track of whether or not she's a heel or a babyface. She's giving Big Show a run for his money and hasn't had the same mileage.
It's sad that her spot on the main roster is so devoid of value that WWE often forgets she is even there, as evidenced by how her participation in last year's WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal was overlooked until a random announcement on WWE Now just two days before the event.
At this point, Brooke has nothing left to lose. Going back down to NXT could potentially allow her to learn the skills she needs to be more successful and build up a comeback story for her future.
If not, then she and WWE should just agree to part ways, as it's astonishingly clear by now that the formula on the main roster is not working and nothing will magically change on its own.
A move to NXT could kick that change into gear, or it could kick her out the door. Either way, it would be better than the limbo she's stuck in now.
Luke Harper
Last, but certainly not least, Luke Harper is in dire need of a rehaul to not just his character, but the entire essence of his being in WWE.
The right call was made to put him with Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan to form The Wyatt Family, but once that stable split, Harper was never allowed to grow past what had already been established.
In his singles run, he was just a stray who would wander back into The Wyatt Family soon enough. Then, after breaking off from Wyatt again, he was put with Rowan to form The Bludgeon Brothers, which was nothing new.
After three attempts at being in virtually the same group, Harper needs to stand out on his own and it doesn't seem like WWE is confident in allowing him to do that on the main roster, so NXT may be the only place he'd be able to spread his wings.
Working in NXT could provide Harper the opportunity to not only change his character, but also his ring style, as there is much more of a focus on wrestling on that brand and a wider variety of performers to work with and hammer out the details.
He's exactly the type of established entity who could immediately challenge for the NXT Championship, if not win that or the North American title, while not feeling like he's stepping on anyone's toes and halting the progress of the future.
NXT is all about opportunities, growth and quality entertainment, which are all things Harper could benefit from and contribute to.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.