Patriots Fantasy, NFL Draft Impact After Rob Gronkowski Retirement

Rob Gronkowski is leaving the NFL on a high note after winning a Super Bowl, but the future for the New England Patriots at tight end becomes a huge question mark.

Gronkowski announced his retirement after nine seasons Sunday with a message on Instagram:

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine."

The next step for Gronkowski will be waiting five years until his likely induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The next step for the Patriots is a little less clear, though there is reason to be optimistic they can find a proper successor to one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, tight end is generating a lot of buzz as a deep and talented position in the 2019 draft:

The Patriots' first draft pick is at No. 32 overall, but they also have two picks in the second round at Nos. 56 and 64.

B/R's Matt Miller has two Iowa tight ends ranked among the top 20 prospects on his big board. T.J. Hockenson comes in at No. 8, followed by Noah Fant at No. 20.

Following the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, Miller's updated mock draft had both players off the board well before New England made its first pick. Hockenson is projected to Washington at No. 15; Fant was projected to the Tennessee Titans at No. 19.

One potential option who could be available to New England if it stays at its current spot in the first round is Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. Miller labeled him as the best route-running tight end in this class.

Per ESPN.com's scouting report, Smith is "dangerous after the catch" and has earned high marks for being a "feisty blocker with solid technique."

One of the many things that made Gronkowski such a great tight end, instead of just a great pass-catcher, was his ability as a blocker.

If Smith earns high marks from the Patriots as a blocker, as well as his natural ability as a receiver, he would seem like an ideal replacement for Gronkowski.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots will gain $9.5 million in cap space with Gronkowski's retirement. That would have been more useful at the start of free agency when everyone was available, though there weren't any star-level players available at the position.

Jesse James signed the biggest free-agent deal, receiving $22.6 million over four years from the Detroit Lions.

In addition to the draft impact Gronkowski's retirement has on the Patriots, this also presents a massive change in the team's fantasy situation.

Even in a down 2018 season, Gronkowski still finished with 682 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions. Running back James White and wide receiver Julian Edelman figure to get more looks from Tom Brady.

White and Edelman were New England's top two receivers with a combined 231 targets, 161 receptions, 1,601 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those numbers could easily go up with plays normally designed for Gronkowski no longer available.

This is also good news for Sony Michel, who was already an RB1 after running for 931 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. The Patriots put a heavy workload on him with 288 touches between the regular season and playoffs, but he was able to handle it.

As long as Michel can stay on the field, there's no reason to think he won't become a top-10 running back in 2019.