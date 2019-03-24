Georgia Freshman DB Tyrique Stevenson Arrested on Disorderly Conduct Charge

Credit: Jake Rowe, 247Sports

Georgia Bulldogs 2019 signee Tyrique Stevenson was arrested Sunday on a charge of disorderly conduct, according to Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

Police took Stevenson into custody at 2:42 a.m. ET, and he was released at 3:26 a.m. ET after posting bond.

The Homestead, Florida, native was the No. 3 cornerback and No. 37 player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Stevenson committed to Georgia in January and announced his intention to enroll at the school that month.

Griffith noted two other Georgia players have been arrested in the span of one month.

On Feb. 28, Athens police charged Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini with simple battery. Brini allegedly slapped a man on Feb. 23 after getting into an argument with three women at an Athens bar and allegedly making verbal threats.

Campus police then arrested Bulldogs linebacker Jaden Hunter this past Wednesday and charged him with "illegally stopping, standing or parking a vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license."