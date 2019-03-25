LeBron James, Lakers Survive Marvin Bagley III, Kings as Kyle Kuzma Scores 28

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't stopped fighting following their elimination from playoff contention on Friday night, defeating the visiting Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center 111-106 on Sunday night.

The victory ends L.A.'s losing streak at five games, but the Lakers have only won two of their last 12 games. L.A. sprung out to a 16-point lead with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Kings battled back and cut the deficit to 106-104 with 16.6 seconds left in regulation.

The only problem is Sacramento was forced to foul Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James. James may be eliminated from the postseason for the first time since 2005, but he's still King James, and he hit all of his free throws in the final minute to seal a moral victory for the Lakers.

The three-point shot was silky for both teams as the Kings sunk 14 and the Lakers 13 from three-point land.

L.A. forward Kyle Kuzma accounted for five of those threes. Kuzma and James led all scorers with 29 points. James recorded a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Following a career game in Friday night's loss with 33 points and 20 rebounds, Lakers center JaVale McGee contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds against the Kings.

Rookie No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III contributed 25 points and 11 rebounds, leading the way for SacTown.

The loss is a blow to the Kings' slim postseason chances, as they entered Sunday's game 5.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for eighth place and the last slot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

What's Next?

The Lakers (32-41) will attempt to continue ending their season on a positive note against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, and the Kings (36-37) will scrap for that last spot in the Western Conference playoffs at Dallas on Tuesday

