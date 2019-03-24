Watch Jerry Lawler, Rikishi Beat Scott Steiner, Buff Bagwell at Grizzlies Game

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Jerry Lawler and Rikishi briefly swapped out their wrestling boots for dance shoes during the Memphis Grizzlies' 112-99 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

The two joined the Grizz Girls in the third quarter to perform the dance routine Rikishi made famous with Too Cool in WWE. The moment was particularly poignant since Lawler's son, Brian Christopher, was one-third of the trio during their run in The Attitude Era.

Lawler and Rikishi also teamed up to defeat Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell.

It's unclear when they'll have to defend their Grind City Wrestling tag team titles.