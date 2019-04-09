Masters Par 3 Tournament 2019: Date, Tee Times, Live Stream Info and Preview

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Before the serious chase for the green jacket gets underway, the Masters field will line up for the traditional Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

The event dates back to 1960 and sees the golfers look to get their eye in over Augusta National's shortest holes. In 2018, two-time Masters champion Tom Watson clinched victory, 36 years on from winning it for the first time; at 68, he was also the oldest winner of the competition.

While no Par 3 Contest winner has then gone on to win the green jacket, the event is a chance for the field to build confidence in their iron play ahead of Thursday's opening rounds.

Here are all the key details you need ahead of the event, including the viewing information.

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 2 p.m. (ET), 7 p.m. (BST)

TV: ESPN (U.S.), Sky Sports Golf (UK)

Live Stream: WatchESPN (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Tee times to be confirmed on Tuesday, per the competition website.

Preview

So relaxed is the environment on the Wednesday at Augusta for the Par 3 Contest that some players often don't post a score by letting their caddies and family members take part in the event too.

A year ago, 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus allowed his grandson to take his shot at the ninth hole, and he conjured a remarkable moment:

Tony Finau was another involved in a memorable moment, but with a more unfortunate ending. After registering an ace, he bounded off toward the green in celebration and dislocated his ankle:

It was a freak accident that somehow didn't rule Finau out of the actual Masters tournament, in which he finished tied for 10th.

Watson was able to register an impressive score of six-under to come out on top. Afterwards, golf statistician Jason Sobel joked about the struggles winners of the event have had in the past:

Nicklaus himself, while upstaged by his grandson last year, finished in a tie for third position in 2018.

Wednesday will be a chance for the players to relax ahead of an intense four days that will see them battle for the coveted green jacket. Patrick Reed is the defending champion and will be hoping a return to Augusta ignites his game after a challenging 2019 season that has seen him finish in the top 10 just once in 10 tournaments.

After an impressive win at the Players Championship earlier this season, Rory McIlroy is among the favourites for glory; victory at Augusta would see the Northern Irishman complete a career Grand Slam.

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson is also expected to be in the frame, while Jordan Spieth is rarely out of the running come the final day.