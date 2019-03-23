Lonzo Ball Hints at Changing from Big Baller Brand to Nike in Instagram Post

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand could lose its biggest star, as Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball teased a move to Nike on Saturday.

Ball shared an image on his Instagram page including Nike's "It's only a crazy dream until you do it" quote that it uses in commercials. The post also includes a caption that he's "moving on to bigger and better."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

