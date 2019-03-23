Lonzo Ball Hints at Changing from Big Baller Brand to Nike in Instagram Post

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 22: Big Baller Brand shoes are seen worn by Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand could lose its biggest star, as Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball teased a move to Nike on Saturday. 

Ball shared an image on his Instagram page including Nike's "It's only a crazy dream until you do it" quote that it uses in commercials. The post also includes a caption that he's "moving on to bigger and better."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

