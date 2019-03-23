Russell Wilson, Ciara to Speak to Wives in Attendance at NFL Owners Meetings

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Ciara arrive at the 8th annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
Peter Barreras/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and musician Ciara, his wife, are set to speak to the wives of those in attendance at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the NFL has made a tradition of having guest speakers talk to the wives of NFL owners, general managers and head coaches at the owners meetings.

The 30-year-old Wilson and 33-year-old Ciara have been married since 2016 and have one daughter together.

Wilson and Ciara are perhaps Seattle's most famous couple, and they have been active in several endeavors in the pacific northwest.

Among them is the Portland Diamond Project, which is an initiative Wilson and Ciara have invested in to help bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland, Oregon.

Despite their influence in the area, there has been some speculation that the couple may want out of Seattle. Last month, FS1's Colin Cowherd suggested that Ciara would rather be in New York than Seattle, which could lead to Wilson signing with the New York Giants when he hits free agency after the 2019 season:

However, it is difficult to envision the Seahawks not at least franchising him if they can't reach a long-term deal.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Wilson was asked about possibly playing for the Giants:

Wilson professed his love for Seattle and said, "I'm not sure if the Seahawks are gonna let me get away."

Wilson has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Seahawks, with six postseason berths, five Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl to his name, and he will speak at the owners meetings as a representative of the Seahawks despite recent rumblings.

