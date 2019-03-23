NFL Rumors: Matt Kalil, Texans Agree to 1-Year Contract After Panthers' Release

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Houston Texans and free-agent offensive tackle Matt Kalil reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a one-year contract.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the update after the Carolina Panthers released Kalil last week. He missed the 2018 NFL season because of a knee injury.

The 29-year-old USC product is joining his third team. He spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, before leaving as a free agent to sign with the Panthers in March 2017.

In January, Kalil lamented not getting healthy enough to play alongside his brother, fellow Carolina offensive lineman Ryan Kalil, in his final season before retirement.

"Just wasn't ready. Didn't pan out like I wanted it to," he told reporters. "If I was ready to play, I would have been out there. That obviously never happened. I'm looking to go into the offseason healthy and give it another go."

The California native opened his career with four straight years of 16 games played. Injuries have become a major factor of late, however, as he was limited to two appearances in 2016 because of a hip injury before sitting out all of 2018.

He'll look for a bounce-back season with the Texans.

Julie'n Davenport and Seantrel Henderson are Houston's uninspiring projected starters at tackle, which should give Kalil a chance to earn a starting job during training camp and the preseason.