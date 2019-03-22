Ja Morant Got Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox DMs After March Madness Triple-Double

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Murray State Racers star Ja Morant is already making a name for himself in NBA circles.

The sophomore guard had 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in No. 12 Murray State's 83-64 win over the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday in the West Region's first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Morant said he DM'd with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic after the Marquette game triple-double, the first in the tourney since current Golden State star Draymond Green's in 2012. Morant has 422,000 followers on his Instagram account, up from 299,000 before the tournament started.

Morant will likely be calling Fox and Doncic his peers this time next year. While he hasn't declared for the 2019 NBA draft in June, he'll almost certainly strike while the iron is hot.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Morant to be the second overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

Getting on Morant's good side now is smart for Fox and Doncic because he'll be a handful to guard when he arrives at the next level.