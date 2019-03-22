Mexico vs. Chile: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico play their first game under new manager Gerardo Martino on Friday, as they take on Chile in an international friendly at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.

The former Barcelona boss was unveiled in January after replacing Juan Carlos Osorio in the hotseat and will be aiming to get El Tri back to winning ways after a run of five defeats in six games since the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Chile will be aiming for another win over Mexico after beating them 1-0 in October as they continue their preparations for the 2019 Copa America.

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:15 p.m. local time, 10:15 p.m. ET, 2:15 a.m. (Sat, March 23) GMT

TV Info: Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision NOW (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Mexico 7-5, Chile 2-1, Draw 11-5

Preview

Mexico's preparations for the game have been hindered by the absence of Jesus Corona. The Porto winger has not made the trip to the United States due to an ankle injury, but Martino has explained he still wanted him to join the group, per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall.

"He didn't have to train or play if he couldn't, but we needed him to be here," he said. "At first he said yes and then on midday on Sunday, he called to say he'd thought about it and that his ankle wasn't right and that he preferred not to travel."

There's also no Carlos Vela or Hector Herrera in the squad but Martino does have plenty of quality options to choose from for the game against Chile.

In-form Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is enjoying a superb season in the Premier League and will hope he's played his way into Martino's first Mexico starting XI:

He will rival Javier Hernandez, Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer, for a place in attack. The West Ham United striker comes into the game fresh from hitting a brace in a 4-3 win over Huddersfield Town:

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano should also feature for Martino's men. The 23-year-old is enjoying another fine season in the Eredivisie and his speed and trickery should trouble Chile:

Chile boss Reinaldo Rueda may have to cope without one of his most experienced players for the game. Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is a doubt due to a "bureaucratic issue," according to Sport.

The 31-year-old is only expected to join up with his team-mates 24 hours before the game, leaving Rueda with a tough decision over whether to include him in his team.

La Roja are also without Alexis Sanchez once again due to injury. The Manchester United forward has a knee problem and is not expected to return to action until April, per Adam Marshall at the club's official website.

Chile will be able to look to Bayer Leverkusen's Charles Aranguiz for inspiration against Mexico. The midfielder is a key player for club and country and has been in good form:

The game represents a new era for Mexico under Martino and will give him the chance to get a good look at his side ahead of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. El Tri have plenty of attacking talent on show which may prove to be the difference between the two sides.