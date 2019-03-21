Eagles Rumors: Vinny Curry Lands 1-Year Contract with Philadelphia

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and free-agent defensive end Vinny Curry are reportedly set for a reunion.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, citing a source, reported Thursday that the Eagles are signing Curry to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million. Rapoport expanded on the details, writing, "He gets an additional $1.25M of upside based on incentives. The Bengals brought him in recently, but he opted to return home to Philly."

Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Thursday morning that the Eagles were "nearing a deal" with Curry, who played for the team from 2012 through 2017.

After Philly released him last March, Curry signed a three-year, $23 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs released him in February to clear $8 million in salary-cap space.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native developed into a solid situational edge player for the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. His best statistical season came in 2014, when he tallied a career-high nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

In all, Curry recorded 131 combined tackles, 63 quarterback hits and 22 sacks in 84 appearances (16 starts) across six seasons in his first stint with the Eagles.

The Marshall product failed to make much of an impact for Tampa last season, though. He finished with only 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games, as a high-ankle sprain hampered him for much of the year, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the 85th-ranked edge defender in 2018. Returning to Philadelphia would give Curry, a lifelong Eagles fan, an opportunity to bounce back.

"It would have been my last day as an Eagle fan if I would've gone to a different team, but I wouldn't have taken it down," he said after the 2012 draft about all of his team memorabilia.

Curry should provide defensive line depth behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett in 2019. His exact role will depend on whether Chris Long, who's considering retirement, returns for another year.