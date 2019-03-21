Eagles Rumors: Vinny Curry Lands 1-Year Contract with Philadelphia

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Defensive end Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a holding penalty called against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and free-agent defensive end Vinny Curry are reportedly set for a reunion.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, citing a source, reported Thursday that the Eagles are signing Curry to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million. Rapoport expanded on the details, writing, "He gets an additional $1.25M of upside based on incentives. The Bengals brought him in recently, but he opted to return home to Philly."

Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Thursday morning that the Eagles were "nearing a deal" with Curry, who played for the team from 2012 through 2017.

After Philly released him last March, Curry signed a three-year, $23 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs released him in February to clear $8 million in salary-cap space.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native developed into a solid situational edge player for the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. His best statistical season came in 2014, when he tallied a career-high nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

In all, Curry recorded 131 combined tackles, 63 quarterback hits and 22 sacks in 84 appearances (16 starts) across six seasons in his first stint with the Eagles.

The Marshall product failed to make much of an impact for Tampa last season, though. He finished with only 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games, as a high-ankle sprain hampered him for much of the year, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the 85th-ranked edge defender in 2018. Returning to Philadelphia would give Curry, a lifelong Eagles fan, an opportunity to bounce back.

"It would have been my last day as an Eagle fan if I would've gone to a different team, but I wouldn't have taken it down," he said after the 2012 draft about all of his team memorabilia.

Curry should provide defensive line depth behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett in 2019. His exact role will depend on whether Chris Long, who's considering retirement, returns for another year.

Related

    Which Teams Lost Most Talent in Free Agency?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Teams Lost Most Talent in Free Agency?

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreek’s Name Came Up in Trade Talks Before Investigation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek’s Name Came Up in Trade Talks Before Investigation

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    The Race for Dwayne Haskins Is On

    Multiple teams are interested, and the pressure to land him could have huge impact on the NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Race for Dwayne Haskins Is On

    Multiple teams are interested, and the pressure to land him could have huge impact on the NFL Draft

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Tytus Howard's Limitless Ceiling Offers Plenty of Intrigue

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Tytus Howard's Limitless Ceiling Offers Plenty of Intrigue

    Andrew DiCecco
    via Eagles Wire