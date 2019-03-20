Saints Rumors: Ex-Raiders TE Jared Cook Nearing Contract with New Orleans

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are "nearing" a deal with free-agent tight end Jared Cook, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 31-year-old veteran is coming off the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

