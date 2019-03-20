Saints Rumors: Ex-Raiders TE Jared Cook Nearing Contract with New Orleans

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

AFC tight end Jared Cook (87), of the Oakland Raiders, lines up for a play during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are "nearing" a deal with free-agent tight end Jared Cook, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 31-year-old veteran is coming off the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

