Lakers Rumors: Andre Ingram's 10-Day Contract with LA Won't Be Renewed

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Guard Andre Ingram's time with the Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly come to an end.

On Wednesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic reported the Purple and Gold will not renew the 33-year-old's 10-day contract. He will instead rejoin the South Bay Lakers for Thursday's contest against the Stockton Kings.

The Athletic's Michael Scotto reported the Lakers elected to sign guard Scott Machado to a 10-day contract after he was named G League Player of the Week.

Machado has played 45 games in the G League this season and is averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals. While he's shot just 28.4 percent from three-point range, he connected on 40.5 percent of his triples last season.

Ingram appeared in four games for the Lakers during his most recent contract and failed to score a single point. It was a drastic difference from last season when he served as a feel-good story for a team that, much like this one, wasn't headed to the playoffs.

The 2-guard played two games for L.A. in 2017-18 and turned heads with 19 points in a loss to the Houston Rockets. That was Ingram's first career NBA game after 10 years in the G League, and he thrived in a contest featuring James Harden and Chris Paul.

Ingram was greeted with warm cheers during his most recent stay in the NBA but will give way to Machado with 11 games remaining in Los Angeles' season.

The Lakers are 10.5 games back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and are simply playing out the string at this point.