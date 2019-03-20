Manchester United Slam Barcelona for 'Excessive Ticket Prices' Ahead of UCL Tie

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Manchester United have hit out at Barcelona's "excessive ticket prices" for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Camp Nou on April 16.

A statement on the club's website announced tickets for the game will cost £102. However, the Red Devils will subsidise supporters £27 by charging Barcelona supporters the same price for the first leg at Old Trafford, which will bring prices down to £75.



"In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are again being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club. ... We have again taken the difficult decision to charge FC Barcelona fans for the home leg at Old Trafford the same amount that FC Barcelona are charging for the away fixture (£102). We will use the additional revenue gained from this to subsidise our travelling support by paying the £27 price difference for each of our travelling supporters."

Football writer Andy Mitten offered some context with regard to the ticket prices:

https://twitter.com/AndyMitten/status/1108463392661086208

Manchester United made a similar move last season for their game against Sevilla in the Champions League when tickets were priced at £89.

The Red Devils introduced a subsidy that saw travelling supporters pay £54, the same price Liverpool fans paid on their visit to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, per Charlotte Duncker at the Manchester Evening News.

Paul Hirst at The Times called for UEFA to take action:

https://twitter.com/hirstclass/status/1108464052223832064

Manchester United supporters are not the only club to highlight the cost of away tickets this season in Europe's top competition.

Bayern Munich supporters made their feelings known during their last-16 tie against Liverpool at Anfield:

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1097968030297083904

The move went down well with Liverpool supporters:

https://twitter.com/MirrorAnderson/status/1097967544391122944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Barcelona will be big favourites to progress against Manchester United. Ernesto Valverde's side demolished Lyon 5-1 in the last round, while the Red Devils produced a stirring comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate.