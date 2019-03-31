Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out vs. Trae Young, Hawks with Ankle Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday because of a right ankle sprain, according to Matt Velazquez of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Antetokounmpo has steadily developed into one of the NBA's best players since the Bucks selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he should be a perennial MVP candidate for years to come. He leads the league in player efficiency rating (30.69) this season, per ESPN.com.

The 24-year-old Greece native remained mostly durable during his rise to basketball stardom. He appeared in at least 75 games in each of his first five NBA seasons. A minor right ankle injury represented his most recent health setback.

If he's forced to spend any additional games on the sideline, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson are other options to become more prominent pieces of the rotation.

Although Milwaukee features solid depth, Giannis is the foundation for everything the team does at both ends of the floor. Any type of extended absence would be a major setback to what's been a highly promising campaign for the Eastern Conference contenders.