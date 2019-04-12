76ers' Joel Embiid Unsure If He'll Play Game 1 vs. Nets Due to Knee Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is unsure if he will play in Game 1 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday due to left knee pain.

TNT's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude tweeted that Embiid has been dealing with the issue since after the All-Star break:

Embiid missed five of the 76ers' final seven regular-season games with the injury. Per ESPN.com, Embiid called the issue "extremely frustrating," and it was noted that the 76ers will determine his availability for Saturday's game after Friday's practice.

The 25-year-old Embiid enjoyed his most productive season to date in 2018-19 with averages of 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game in a career-high 64 appearances.

Injuries have plagued the 7-foot center throughout his career. After being taken third overall in 2014, he missed his first two seasons due to foot issues. He then was limited to 31 games in 2016-17 with a knee injury and missed time last season as the result of an orbital fracture.

This year, Embiid has been hampered by both a back injury and knee tendinitis. The latter also cost him an eight-game stretch after the All-Star break.

Philadelphia (51-31) finished in third place in the Eastern Conference and now looks to build on last year's success, which resulted in a trip to the second round. This year's squad appears to have the depth to make an even deeper postseason run following the in-season acquisitions of Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic.

The Sixers still have the talent to be contenders in the East even without Embiid, but losing the two-time All-Star for any amount of time would make winning a championship an even more daunting challenge.

Philadelphia split the regular-season series with Brooklyn 2-2. Embiid played in all four of those contests, so being without him for even one game could give the Nets a significant leg up.

If Embiid can't play in Game 1, look for the Sixers to play some small ball, while also giving Marjanovic and Greg Monroe increased playing time.