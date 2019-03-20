Pat Shurmur: Giants Feel Good About Return from Browns in Odell Beckham Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in East Rutherford, N.J. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says he expects Odell Beckham Jr. to attend offseason workouts when they start in April. Trade rumors are surrounding the controversial star receiver and there has been strong speculation Beckham will hold out during training camp because he doesn't want to play the fifth and final year of his rookie deal without a new contract.
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

While the Cleveland Browns may have gotten one of the best wideouts in the NFL in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, the New York Giants are also pleased with their return.

"My reaction is always the case with trades, it's good for both parties," New York head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday, according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "We feel good about what we got. We got a starting safety, we got a first-round pick and we got our third-round pick. We felt it was good for us and, because we were able to come to an agreement, Cleveland thought it was good for them."

                                                               

