Pat Shurmur: Giants Feel Good About Return from Browns in Odell Beckham Trade

While the Cleveland Browns may have gotten one of the best wideouts in the NFL in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, the New York Giants are also pleased with their return.

"My reaction is always the case with trades, it's good for both parties," New York head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday, according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "We feel good about what we got. We got a starting safety, we got a first-round pick and we got our third-round pick. We felt it was good for us and, because we were able to come to an agreement, Cleveland thought it was good for them."

