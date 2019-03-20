USC Blind Long Snapper Jake Olson's 17 Bench Reps Raise Funds for Retinoblastoma

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

Southern California long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind form a rare form of retinal cancer, stands on the sidelines before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Southern California in Pullman, Wash., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak/Associated Press

Jake Olson, a long snapper for the USC Trojans who is blind, threw down 17 reps on the bench press during USC's pro day as a fundraiser to combat retinoblastoma, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com:

Olson lost his eyesight at the age of 12 to retinoblastoma, a rare cancer that cost him both of his eyes, according to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com. Wednesday's bench press was part of a fundraiser to donate money to Uplifting Athletes, "a nonprofit organization created to inspire the rare-disease community, and retinoblastoma research supporting [Dr. Brenda Gallie, head of the Retinoblastoma Program at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto]."

"It gives me chills right now, just kind of like thinking I could come back 10 years later and help aid the treatment that took my eyesight," Olson said, per Bonagura. "It gave me goosebumps when I first heard about it because I'm just like, 'Wow, we're at this pivotal moment right now.'"

Olson was an inspiration when he appeared in three games as USC's long snapper in 2017 and 2018. He continues to be one following his college playing career.

