Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Shares Twitter Photos After Heart Surgery

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Four months after undergoing heart surgery, Shareef O'Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, considers his scar a badge of honor.

Shareef posted images of his post-surgery body on Twitter:

Speaking to TMZ Sports last September, O'Neal said UCLA doctors "found a medical issue dealing with my heart." He was forced to sit out his first year with the Bruins basketball team.

Per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, there was an "electrical problem" with O'Neal's heart which surgery fully corrected.

O'Neal told TMZ on March 3 he is about six weeks away from being able to return to the basketball court. He was rated as a 4-star prospect coming out of high school by 247Sports and committed to UCLA in February 2018.