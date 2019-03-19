Johnny Manziel Confident He Can 'Play at Any Level' After Signing AAF Contract

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel is no longer in the NFL, but that apparently hasn't dented his confidence.

"My confidence level is high," Manziel said Tuesday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I believe I still have a unique skill set and still have the ability to play at any level anywhere."

The comments came after he signed with the Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express. The Associated Press report explained his initial AAF rights belonged to the San Antonio Commanders, but he went to the Express through waivers when the former elected not to sign him.

Manziel became a household name at Texas A&M when he won a Heisman Trophy and SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He put on a show in almost every collegiate game with his ability to hit receivers downfield and create plays with his legs.

It was enough to convince the Cleveland Browns to select him with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, but he never lived up to the hype and finished with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Off the field, charges were dropped in a domestic violence case that was opened against him in 2016. The charges were dropped after he agreed to complete an anger management course.

The Associated Press noted the Canadian Football League terminated his Montreal Alouettes contract earlier this year after commissioner Randy Ambrosie said he "had violated one of the conditions we had set for him to be in our league."

He was just 2-6 as a CFL starter with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The missteps along the way have led him to the AAF, where he joins a 1-5 Memphis team that already benched Christian Hackenberg at quarterback. Manziel still believes he can be effective on the field and may get a chance with the Express.