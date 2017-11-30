    Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Case Dismissed After Anger Management Course

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, center, takes an elevator with his lawyer Jim Darnell, left, after a court hearing in Dallas. Prosecutors in Dallas have dismissed a 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault charge against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, confirmed Manziel successfully completed requirements of a court agreement that included taking an anger management course and participating in the NFL’s substance abuse program.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel completed an anger management course as part of a dismissal agreement to have a domestic violence charge from April 2016 formally dropped. 

    On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported the Dallas District Attorney requested a Texas judge dismiss the case since Manziel completed the course and satisfied other terms of a December 2016 agreement. The judge granted the request.

    Manziel was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after Colleen Crowley, his former girlfriend, said in a sworn statement that he attacked her in January 2016.

    "When we got to the valet, I was crying and begged the valet, 'Please don't let him take me. I'm scared for my life," she wrote. "The valet replied, 'I don't know what to do,' and allowed Manziel to literally throw me in the front passenger seat of his car."

    Manziel, who faced one year in jail and/or a $4,000 if found guilty before reaching a plea deal in the case, denied striking Crowley.

    The 24-year-old Texas native was released by Cleveland in March 2016 after lackluster on-field performance and extensive off-field problems. He told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News in July he'd discussed a potential comeback with NFL teams.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside O.J.'s Post-Prison Life

      Mark Seal
      via Vanities
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TNF Redskins vs. Cowboys Gambling Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Josh Gordon to Start for Browns in Return from Suspension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Simms & Lefkoe Live: Week 13 Picks

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report