Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Case Dismissed After Anger Management Course

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel completed an anger management course as part of a dismissal agreement to have a domestic violence charge from April 2016 formally dropped.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported the Dallas District Attorney requested a Texas judge dismiss the case since Manziel completed the course and satisfied other terms of a December 2016 agreement. The judge granted the request.

Manziel was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after Colleen Crowley, his former girlfriend, said in a sworn statement that he attacked her in January 2016.

"When we got to the valet, I was crying and begged the valet, 'Please don't let him take me. I'm scared for my life," she wrote. "The valet replied, 'I don't know what to do,' and allowed Manziel to literally throw me in the front passenger seat of his car."

Manziel, who faced one year in jail and/or a $4,000 if found guilty before reaching a plea deal in the case, denied striking Crowley.

The 24-year-old Texas native was released by Cleveland in March 2016 after lackluster on-field performance and extensive off-field problems. He told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News in July he'd discussed a potential comeback with NFL teams.