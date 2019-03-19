Vontaze Burfict on Antonio Brown After Joining Raiders: 'It's All Positive'

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Antonio Brown and his new Oakland Raiders teammate Vontaze Burfict have a long history—one that includes more than one dirty hit on Brown from Burfict.

The freshly signed linebacker said he does not expect to have any issues with Brown despite their past rivalry.

"We're on the same team. It's one goal. It's all positive, man," Burfict said, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He's a great player. ... I'm going to approach him just like I do all my other teammates. ... There's nothing negative here. We're on the same team. We're trying to win a championship here."

