Vontaze Burfict on Antonio Brown After Joining Raiders: 'It's All Positive'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 16 de diciembre de 2018, el linebacker Vontaze Burfict, de los Bengals de Cincinnati, sale del campo durante un entrenamiento previo a un partido contra los Raiders de Oakland, en Cincinnati. (AP Foto/Frank Victores, archivo)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

Antonio Brown and his new Oakland Raiders teammate Vontaze Burfict have a long history—one that includes more than one dirty hit on Brown from Burfict.

The freshly signed linebacker said he does not expect to have any issues with Brown despite their past rivalry.

"We're on the same team. It's one goal. It's all positive, man," Burfict said, per  of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He's a great player. ... I'm going to approach him just like I do all my other teammates. ... There's nothing negative here. We're on the same team. We're trying to win a championship here."

      

