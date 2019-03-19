Cowboys Trade Rumors: Robert Quinn Visiting Dallas Amid Buzz About Dolphins Deal

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn was spotted making a visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday amid trade rumors, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Quinn is owed $11.8 million in 2019 and carries a $12.9 million cap hit, per Spotrac. The team already paid him a $1.12 million roster bonus last week.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are willing to pay down the lineman's remaining contract to help facilitate a deal. The team is reportedly looking to acquire a draft pick in return.

Salguero added that the New Orleans Saints are also in the mix along with Dallas.

A first-round pick in 2011, Quinn spent the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to Miami last year.

In his first year with the Dolphins, the two-time Pro Bowler recorded 38 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He has piled up 15 sacks over the past two seasons.

The Cowboys are in the market for a pass-rusher after defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in February. Gregory ranked second on the team with six sacks last season.

Miami is looking to build for the future, and Quinn—who turns 29 in May—does not appear to be part of the team's long-term plans as he enters the final year of his contract.

Pelissero noted Quinn would have to agree to any deal.