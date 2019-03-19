Listen: Damon Jones Finally Dishes on Infamous Soup Incident with Cavs' JR Smith

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JR Smith was once suspended for throwing soup at then-Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones, but neither side has ever dished on the details of the March 2018 incident.

Until now.

Jones recently went on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby and discussed soup-gate. Not only did Jones make it clear the soup was "hot as hell," but he revealed the guard threw both the soup and the bowl:

"It was the first bowl out of the pot, so it was hot as hell," Jones said. "It went everywhere. I was standing up. It hit me in the shoulder, arm, everywhere. It hit the wall. It was a mess. ... All I remember is the soup was on my arm and it was hot as hell."

Jones noted that he and Smith did not say a single word to each for three months following the incident.

"It's okay now because I've moved on," Jones added.

Smith declined to go into details in the immediate aftermath.