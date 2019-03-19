Listen: Damon Jones Finally Dishes on Infamous Soup Incident with Cavs' JR Smith

Listen: Damon Jones Finally Dishes on Infamous Soup Incident with Cavs' JR SmithMarch 19, 2019
JR Smith was once suspended for throwing soup at then-Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones, but neither side has ever dished on the details of the March 2018 incident.
Until now.
Jones recently went on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby and discussed soup-gate. Not only did Jones make it clear the soup was "hot as hell," but he revealed the guard threw both the soup and the bowl:
Jalen & Jacoby @JalenandJacoby
We FINALLY get some juicy, soupy details about the J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident thanks to the very classy recipient of said soup, @D19J https://t.co/xKzryDJmGj
"It was the first bowl out of the pot, so it was hot as hell," Jones said. "It went everywhere. I was standing up. It hit me in the shoulder, arm, everywhere. It hit the wall. It was a mess. ... All I remember is the soup was on my arm and it was hot as hell."
Jones noted that he and Smith did not say a single word to each for three months following the incident.
"It's okay now because I've moved on," Jones added.
Smith declined to go into details in the immediate aftermath.
An NBA Fan's Guide to Watching March Madness