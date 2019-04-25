Eagles Trade Up, Draft Andre Dillard to Protect Carson Wentz After Foles' Exit

Eagles Trade Up, Draft Andre Dillard to Protect Carson Wentz After Foles' ExitApril 26, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Washington State Cougars offensive tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.
With the 22nd pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #Eagles select OT Andre Dillard. #EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/jv8YLzphA3
The Eagles NEED to keep Wentz healthy Philly selects T Andre Dillard No. 22 overall https://t.co/MhvZqfnoPC
To get Dillard, the Eagles made a deal with the Baltimore Ravens to move up three spots. Philadelphia gave up pick Nos. 25, 127 and 197. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who stands to be the biggest beneficiary of Dillard's arrival, was excited to welcome his new teammate:
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted there was another logical reason for the Eagles' move:
The #Texans targeted athletic OT Andre Dillard at No. 23, but the #Eagles jumped ahead of them and took Dillard at 22. Their next Jason Peters.
Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller had Dillard ranked No. 37 on his final big board and the No. 3 offensive tackle.
Dillard's stock was on the rise following a strong performance at the scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.
Howie being Howie. No offensive lineman in this draft put more pass-protection snaps on tape than Andre Dillard, and @PFF_College graded him as the No. 1 pass-protection player in the nation in 2018. Proved it in a huge sample size. #Eagles
Andre Dillard is now eventual successor to the great Jason Peters at LT. Lane Johnson can stay put at RT. Protecting Carson Wentz investment makes so much sense. Eagles also have one of best Oline coaches in Jeff Stoutland to develop Dillard.
The @Eagles continue to invest in big men with their early round picks. Andre Dillard is the best pass protector in the draft. Great feet..
Andre Dillard is the Eagles building MORE around Carson Wentz Dillard: 39 straight starts at left tackle - ONLY surrendered 1 sack in 2018 @6abc #Eagles https://t.co/pnJwCoV5u7
The 6'5", 315-pound tackle recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.96 seconds), second-fastest three-cone drill time (7.44), the best 20-yard shuttle time (4.4) and the top broad jump (118 inches) among offensive linemen.
That impressive display of athleticism only complemented a standout career at Washington State.
Dillard earned an honorable mention for the All-Pac 12 squad as a redshirt junior in 2017 and followed that with a first-team selection last year. Not only that, but he also earned third-team All-American honors as a redshirt senior in 2018.
I think we can all agree that Andre Dillard has been, and will continue to be an elite pass blocker. https://t.co/8ftvV6nUNX
A three-year starter, Dillard appeared in 42 contests for the Cougars and did not miss a game over his final three seasons.
Protecting the passer has been a strength for Dillard, as Pro Football Focus rated him the best in the nation in that category in each of the past two seasons:
Andre Dillard brings the nation's top pass-blocking grade among tackles back with him to Washington State this season https://t.co/gNkghTB71n
Andre Dillard had a 94.0 pass-blocking grade this season, which was best among offensive tackles (min. 300 pass-blocking snaps). He just ran a 4.99 40-yard dash. 😤 (Via @NFL) https://t.co/8iWu5XznxP
As NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein pointed out during the predraft process, though, Dillard could improve his run blocking.
The Eagles needed to find a long-term answer at left tackle with Jason Peters entering his age-37 season. Dillard can learn behind the future Hall of Famer for one year before he takes over as the full-time starter in 2020.
With Wentz suffering season-ending injuries each of the past two seasons, protecting him is essential for Philadelphia to have sustained success.
Andre Dillard: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick