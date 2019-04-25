Eagles Trade Up, Draft Andre Dillard to Protect Carson Wentz After Foles' Exit

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Washington State Cougars offensive tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.

To get Dillard, the Eagles made a deal with the Baltimore Ravens to move up three spots. Philadelphia gave up pick Nos. 25, 127 and 197. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who stands to be the biggest beneficiary of Dillard's arrival, was excited to welcome his new teammate:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted there was another logical reason for the Eagles' move:

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller had Dillard ranked No. 37 on his final big board and the No. 3 offensive tackle.



Dillard's stock was on the rise following a strong performance at the scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.

The 6'5", 315-pound tackle recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.96 seconds), second-fastest three-cone drill time (7.44), the best 20-yard shuttle time (4.4) and the top broad jump (118 inches) among offensive linemen.

That impressive display of athleticism only complemented a standout career at Washington State.

Dillard earned an honorable mention for the All-Pac 12 squad as a redshirt junior in 2017 and followed that with a first-team selection last year. Not only that, but he also earned third-team All-American honors as a redshirt senior in 2018.

A three-year starter, Dillard appeared in 42 contests for the Cougars and did not miss a game over his final three seasons.

Protecting the passer has been a strength for Dillard, as Pro Football Focus rated him the best in the nation in that category in each of the past two seasons:

As NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein pointed out during the predraft process, though, Dillard could improve his run blocking.

The Eagles needed to find a long-term answer at left tackle with Jason Peters entering his age-37 season. Dillard can learn behind the future Hall of Famer for one year before he takes over as the full-time starter in 2020.

With Wentz suffering season-ending injuries each of the past two seasons, protecting him is essential for Philadelphia to have sustained success.