Lakers Rumors: Latest on Luke Walton, Doc Rivers' Possible HC Interest

It was always a little foolish to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be playoff-relevant in the 2018-19 season. While it's become the norm to assume that LeBron James can carry any team deep into the postseason, this Lakers squad was less of a cohesive team and more a collection of individual players.

When the injury bug bit players like James, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, the season quickly collapses. It essentially ended on Sunday, when James got stuffed on a potential game-winning shot in a 124-123 loss to the lowly New York Knicks.

Now Los Angeles needs to turn its attention to the offseason. The franchise will have to make some big changes if it's going to return to contention in 2019.

The Lakers Were Down on Walton Early

While there will undoubtedly be significant changes to the roster, the biggest organizational change will likely come at the head coaching position. Luke Walton is almost certainly gone, and this has been clear for some time.

"The prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season," Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote in early March.

Walton has struggled to keep his team focused through a tumultuous season, though it isn't fair to blame him for the drama that caused it. However, a disappointing season isn't the only reason the front office has soured on Walton.

In a recent piece covering the Lakers' doomed campaign, Stein revealed that Lakers management was unhappy with the way Walton assembled his coaching staff.

"Management, furthermore, is said to be dismayed by Walton’s refusal to hire a seasoned former head coach as his top assistant—something young coaches (Walton is 38) frequently do," Stein wrote.

This little tidbit is interesting because it suggests two things. One, the Lakers were interested in having an experienced head coach in the locker room even before Walton proved he couldn't manage the current roster.

This also suggests that team president Magic Johnson was content to let Walton sink or swim on his own. The notion that president Magic Johnson wanted an experienced coach on board but couldn't have required Walton to hire one is a little silly.

Walton set himself up for failure by not building the staff that the Lakers wanted. However, Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka allowed him to do so.

Doc Rivers Could Be an Offseason Target

If the Lakers want an experienced head coach in the locker room, they'll likely look to hire one as the head coach this time around. The question, of course, is where they'll find one who wants the challenge of both coaching James and coaching in Los Angeles.

One enticing possibility is veteran coach Doc Rivers, who is already coaching in Los Angeles for the Clippers. Right now, though, he has to be viewed as a long shot because, well, he's still under contract with the Clippers.

However, longtime basketball columnist Peter Vecsey believes Rivers would jump at the chance to switch L.A. franchises.

"According to a confidant, he almost always has wanted to leash the Lakers," Vecsey wrote in a recent Patreon post (h/t Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead, "In conversations over the years, Doc frequently expressed an ardent ambition to coach either them, or the Knicks before retiring, if for no other motivation than their worldwide brands."

Obviously, some things would have to happen for Rivers and the Lakers to partner up—most notable, Rivers getting out of his Clippers contract—but it's an intriguing idea and one that will likely spark more speculation heading into the offseason.

Walton May Be an Option for Phoenix, Cleveland



Walton will probably be replaced this offseason in Los Angeles—either by Rivers or someone else—but he may not be out of a job for long. According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Walton is considered an option for the Phoenix Suns if they part with current head coach Igor Kokoskov.

"For most front offices, I think you look at what he did in Golden State, what he did in LA before LeBron came, and you have to say he has a good, solid resume developing players, dealing with stars," one league source told Deveney. "Have to think Phoenix would jump on him, if everything falls into place, but he might get a better offer."

Phoenix, which currently sits at 17-55, has had a disastrous year and hasn't committed to bringing Kokoskov back for a second season.

Joining the Suns could make for a bit of a homecoming for Walton. While he doesn't have a direct connection to Phoenix, he did spend four seasons and 129 games playing for the University of Arizona.

Walton also has ties to the Cleveland Cavaliers, having finished his NBA playing career with the franchise. Cleveland is finishing out the season with interim coach Larry Drew and may also be a fit for Walton, according to Deveney.

" According to sources, the Cavaliers will seek a coach who can develop the franchise’s young players, particularly point guard Collin Sexton and whomever the Cavs select in this year’s draft," Deveney wrote. "Should Cleveland land a top-three pick, the job will look much better."

One thing appears certain. Even if the Lakers aren't interested in employing Walton next season, another team likely will be.