Watch Stephen Curry Drain Longest 3-Pointer of the NBA Season vs. Spurs

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, but not even he is supposed to have range that extends to 61 feet.

So much for that.

The Golden State Warriors guard drilled a 61-foot buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter of Monday's 111-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Nick Friedell of ESPN.com cited ESPN Stats & Information and noted it was the longest shot an NBA player has hit during a game this season.

"I might be delusional, but every time I shoot it, I feel like it's going in," Curry said, per Friedell. "You kind of know right away whether it has a chance or not. Some of them are in and out, it's close, whatever. That one felt great, I was running after [it]. A cool way to end the quarter, I just wish we had gotten the win, too."

Curry knows the feeling. As Friedell pointed out, he connected on a 62-foot shot in the playoffs earlier in his career.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, he struggled with his shooting outside of the heave and finished 6-of-18 from three-point range in the loss. He challenged for a triple-double with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds but never established a rhythm from outside as the two-time defending champions were in comeback mode for much of the second half.

San Antonio extended its winning streak to nine games behind impressive performances from LaMarcus Aldridge (23 points and 13 rebounds) and DeMar DeRozan (26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists).

As for Curry and the Warriors, they are now tied with the Denver Nuggets atop the Western Conference standings.