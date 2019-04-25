John Elway Praises Noah Fant as Broncos Select TE No. 20 for New QB Joe Flacco

John Elway Praises Noah Fant as Broncos Select TE No. 20 for New QB Joe FlaccoApril 26, 2019
The Denver Broncos added one of the best tight ends available in the 2019 NFL draft when it selected Iowa's Noah Fant with the No. 20 overall pick.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Joe Flacco gets another weapon and Courtland Sutton gets a new running mate Broncos select Noah Fant No. 20 overall https://t.co/a8RL0Xvp3d
Denver Broncos @Broncos
With the 20th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft … Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @nrfant! https://t.co/visJt6T3re
Broncos general manager John Elway discussed what Fant will provide:
John Elway @johnelway
Noah Fant is an incredibly gifted and athletic tight end. He’s got great speed and he can really stretch the field. We’re very fortunate to get him at 20. https://t.co/tVOA6XXoFm
Many commented on how Fant's arrival helps a Broncos offense that acquired Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason.
Ryan O'Halloran @ryanohalloran
Instead of drafting Flacco's eventual replacement (so far), they go with a weapon for Flacco in Fant.
Charley Casserly @CharleyCasserly
Noah Fant @IowaFootball TE is a pass catching TE. Flacco has a higher QB rating throwing to his TE more so than any other WR @broncos @nflnetwork
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
#Broncos take Iowa TE Noah Fant. Can he be to the offense what George Kittle was to #49ers? Well, they definitely need more production from this position. #Denver7
Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin
Broncos traded down and still got the TE they need if they plan for Joe Flacco to start for a couple years.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
After trading back, the #Broncos don’t take a QB at No. 20. Instead, it’s #Iowa TE Noah Fant. A big-time weapon for Joe Flacco.
Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano
T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant are the first two TE from the same school to be drafted together in the 1st round of the same @NFL Draft.
Fant received little playing time as a freshman in 2016 but made the most of his opportunities as a sophomore with 30 catches for 494 yards and a head-turning 11 touchdowns. He caught a touchdown in the team's Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College, two touchdowns in a stunning win over Ohio State and another two in a rivalry game victory over Nebraska.
He continued his ascension in 2018 with 39 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns, cementing himself as a legitimate NFL prospect.
Fant checks in at 6'4" and 249 pounds but made the biggest impression with his speed when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
There are some wide receivers who would be jealous of that time, including one of the best in the league in DeAndre Hopkins:
NFL @NFL
Just how fast is @HawkeyeFootball TE @nrfant? We put him up against @DeAndreHopkins in the 40 Simulcam 💨 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork https://t.co/RjO4YOmgU7
NFL Draft @NFLDraft
Top official 40 times for tight ends at #NFLCombine: 1. Noah Fant, @HawkeyeFootball, 4.50 2. Caleb Wilson, @UCLAFootball, 4.56 t3. Josh Oliver, @SJSUSpartanFB, 4.63 t3. Irv Smith, @AlabamaFTBL, 4.63 5. Foster Moreau, @LSUfootball, 4.66
The Iowa product's combination of speed and size makes him an ideal weapon from the tight end spot. Linebackers will have trouble keeping up with his burst and initial acceleration on passing routes, but he can also overpower smaller defenders and safeties as a physical presence downfield.
Fant also possesses the height and leaping ability to be a dangerous red-zone threat who can high-point passes and haul in fade routes.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller was impressed enough with Fant to project him as a first-round pick after the combine.
He will have the chance to deliver on that talent with the Broncos as a matchup nightmare and potential featured piece. He can take advantage of single coverage playing in an offense alongside Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton and make an impact as soon as his rookie season as he looks to help lead his new team to the playoffs.
Jake Butt and Jeff Heuerman were projected to be the Broncos' top two tight ends in 2019. They have combined to catch 57 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns in 40 games. Tight end was clearly a need for Denver, and Fant addresses that weakness.
Trade Tracker: Updates on Every Draft Day Trade