Warriors News: Kevin Durant to Return After Missing 2 Games with Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

Kevin Durant is returning to game action for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing the last two games with a right ankle sprain, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors stepped up in Durant's absence, going 2-0 against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. But getting Durant's 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game back is crucial for a Warriors team looking to secure the top seed in the West and ramp up for another postseason run.

          

