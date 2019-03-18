Dave Gettleman Says Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Was in Giants' Best Interest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham gestures prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talented wide receivers and dynamic playmakers in the NFL, but New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is maintaining that moving on from him was in the team's "best interest," per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

As for the many people questioning why the Giants would trade such an excellent player, Gettleman said Monday: "It's not my responsibility to tell you guys what I'm doing."

He added: "Trust me, we got a plan. You got to be patient."

                

