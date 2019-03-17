Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Mario Hezonja Block, Blown Lead vs. Knicks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Following Sunday's 124-123 loss to the New York Knicks, it's becoming more apparent that LeBron James wants to put his first frustrating season with the Los Angeles Lakers to bed as soon as possible.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), James said after Mario Hezonja blocked his final shot attempt he's unhappy with how the Lakers closed out the game but it doesn't change much in the scheme of things:

"We didn't close the game out. Being the competitor that I am, it bothers me that I didn't make enough plays down the stretch. It bothers me that I didn't even get a shot at the hoop. Of course that stuff bothers me.

"But what's the difference between their record and our record? Two teams out of the postseason. So it's no difference. We could have a couple of more wins than them but both teams right now are looking on the outside looking in."

Sunday's loss was a microcosm of the Lakers' season. They started out slow, allowing 41 points in the first quarter, stormed back and eventually led by 10 points before allowing the Knicks to finish the game on a 17-6 run.

Since an overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 31, the Lakers have dropped 14 of their last 18 games. They are now a season-high eight games under .500 (31-39) with 12 games remaining.

James finished with 33 points against the Knicks, but his 42.3 shooting percentage was his worst since Feb. 25 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Things will get significantly more difficult for the Lakers in their next game when they travel to Fiserv Forum for a matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.