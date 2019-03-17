LeBron James, Lakers Shocked by Kevin Knox, Knicks' Dramatic Late Run

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Well, that's not how you tank.

The New York Knicks pulled off a remarkable comeback Sunday afternoon, outscoring the Los Angeles Lakers 13-1 in the final three minutes and 45 seconds to pull off the 124-123 win.

Mario Hezonja was the hero, blocking LeBron James on the game's final possession. Not only did that seal the win, but it also provided NBA fans with a sequence they probably never thought they'd see.

Emmanuel Mudiay (28 points, eight assists), Damyean Dotson (25 points) and Kevin Knox (10 points) led the way for New York (14-56), while James was excellent until the game's final possession, scoring 33 points and adding eight assists and six rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma played the role of sidekick with 18 points and eight assists.

With both teams out of the postseason conversation, the result may have been better for the Lakers (31-39) in the big picture given the implications it will have on the draft order. The Knicks top-three lottery odds are probably secure, meanwhile, so the victory was a nice morale boost for the players.

The Lakers will travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, while the Knicks will travel to Toronto for a 7:30 ET game on Monday night against the Raptors.

