Ranking the 10 Must-Watch Spring Games of 2019

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2019 spring football game season has arrived as programs around the country are turning their focus from recruiting to the upcoming year. With impact freshman looking to prove their mettle and former backups trying to earn a starter's role, the spring game is the first on-field chance they have to achieve their dreams.

Though spring games have the feel of a glorified practice, we're able to see how coaches plan on divvying up snaps amid positional battles. Earning first-team reps now means there's trust from the staff in the player, but they need to reward that distinction with consistent performance.

Air Force kicked off the first spring game this past Saturday, and the slate extends until New Hampshire's May 4th contest.

We've identified the 10 must-watch games for all college football fans, ranking them in order of intrigue relative to national storylines and the playoff race. Though not every team has the upside to make the Final Four, each team has a key coach or set of positional battles worth tracking.

We can't overvalue the scoreboard of spring games, but expectations for each program can be affected by the breakout of a key playmaker.