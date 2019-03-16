Saints Center Max Unger Reportedly Retires from NFL After 10 Seasons

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints center Max Unger has retired after 10 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Unger has been hiking footballs to quarterback Drew Brees since 2015. As a Saint, Unger has started 63 out of 64 possible regular-season games. He spent the first six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft.

The Saints acquired Unger in exchange for sending tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks in March 2015.

