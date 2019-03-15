Raiders News: Oakland to Play at Coliseum in 2019 Despite Lawsuit from City

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum authority board voted Friday to allow the Oakland Raiders to play at the Coliseum in 2019, according to David DeBolt of Bay Area News Group.

While the City of Oakland filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL in December and alleged that the Raiders' planned move to Las Vegas in 2020 was "illegal," talks between the Raiders and the city picked back up in February.

The previous lease between the Raiders and the Coliseum expired in February, but a new lease was agreed upon to allow the Raiders to spend one more season in Oakland before moving on to Vegas.

Until Friday's agreement, it was unclear where the Raiders would play in 2019, although there were a few options on the table.

Aside from the Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders also negotiated to play at Oracle Park in San Francisco, although the San Francisco 49ers refused to waive their territorial rights to allow the Raiders to play in San Francisco, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

However, the Niners were reportedly open to negotiating a deal that would have seen them share Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with the Raiders in 2019.

Also, the Raiders were reportedly pitched an idea that would have seen them play half their home games in Tucson, Arizona, and the other half in Birmingham, Alabama, during the 2019 season.

The Raiders have played their home games at the Coliseum since 1995, and they previously played there from 1966-1981 before moving to Los Angeles.

It appears likely that 2019 will officially be the Raiders' final season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum since their stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled to be ready for the 2020 campaign.

While the Raiders are coming off a disappointing 4-12 season, they have three first-round picks in this year's draft and acquired superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which could help them leave Oakland on a high note.