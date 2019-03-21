WWE Stars in Danger of Being Released After WrestleMania 35

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Despite having such a stacked roster, WWE's weekly programming isn't nearly as exciting as it probably should be. There are so many stars that could (and should) be featured more but aren't for any number of reasons.

WWE's Brand Split should be giving wrestlers who would be otherwise overlooked more opportunities to break out and make a name for themselves. Instead, they are largely relegated to either being put in meaningless matches or, worse, idly waiting for their chance to compete on television.

Needless to say, the company has more talent than it knows what to do with at times, and certain Superstars (such as The Revival and The Usos) are well aware they could be successful elsewhere. That is exactly why WWE is hesitant to give them their releases, whereas other stars aren't as valuable and could be let go at the drop of a hat.

Almost everyone currently under contract with the company is bound to end up on the WrestleMania 35 card in some form or fashion, even if it's the ever-forgettable Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Once that event is over with, however, WWE could be more open to the idea of "spring cleaning" and ridding their roster of wrestlers they have no plans for.

WWE doesn't often willingly release Superstars from their contracts early, but they might make an exception for the following talent who have been floundering on WWE TV for many months.

Based on their recent lack of creative direction, no one should be surprised if they do indeed depart the company post-WrestleMania.