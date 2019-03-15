Ronda Rousey Fined by WWE for Unprofessional Actions on Raw

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE announced Friday that it fined Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey an undisclosed amount for her "unprofessional actions" on Monday's episode of Raw.

After cutting a scathing promo and locking Dana Brooke in an armbar, Rousey punched out a referee before exiting the ring:

The fine is part of a storyline that has seen WWE establish Rousey as a heel ahead of her Triple Threat title defense against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in April.

ousey signed with WWE in January 2018, and she was a popular babyface for much of her tenure until recently. With fans getting firmly behind Lynch and her "The Man" persona, Rousey started to get booed regularly.

Rather than ignoring the reaction, Rousey has embraced it by altering her attitude and criticizing the fans she once loved.

Rousey made headlines last week when she went on a verbal tirade during a YouTube vlog and called professional wrestling fake (Warning: Some language NSFW):

That only served to anger fans even more, which is precisely the reaction Rousey and WWE were likely hoping for.

In Rousey and Flair, Becky is set to face two of WWE's top heels at WrestleMania. If The Man goes on to beat them and win the Raw Women's Championship in the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history, then it will go a long way toward further cementing Lynch as one of the faces of the company.

There are a few weeks remaining until WrestleMania, and based on how quickly Rousey has managed to generate heat for herself, there is no telling how hated she will be by the bulk of the WWE Universe by the time she makes her entrance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

