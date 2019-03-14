Tom Brady Reacts to Brandon Bolden's Contract with Patriots: 'F--k Yeah'

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 15, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

While many NFL players are making noise in free agency, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is doing his talking in the comments section. 

Brady was overjoyed by the Patriots' decision to sign running back Brandon Bolden, who spent last season in Miami but the other six seasons of his NFL career in New England.

Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe captured Brady's initial reaction under Bolden's Instagram photo announcing his return to the team (NSFW language): 

"F--k yeah!!!!!!!!!!!" the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer commented. Bolden replied that he had missed Brady. 

Bolden, nicknamed The Incredible Hulk, will join 24-year-old sensation Sony Michel and versatile veteran James White in the backfield. Bolden accumulated 912 yards and six touchdowns on the ground from 2012 to 2017. The Patriots first signed the 29-year-old as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Full circle. 

While Bolden seems to have made quite the personal impression on Brady, something tells us head coach Bill Belichick isn't getting the warm and fuzzies until Bolden helps him win a seventh championship with the Patriots.

