Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews, 49ers Agree to Contract

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

Matthews spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles, and he put up 800-plus yards in each season. However, a 2017 trade to the Buffalo Bills interrupted his rise to stardom. He recorded then-career lows in both catches (25) and yards (282), partially because a knee injury cut his season short after 10 games.

The 6'3", 215-pound wideout signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason but was released during the preseason after he suffered a hamstring injury.

That set the stage for a return to Philadelphia.

Matthews showed some promise during his second stint with the Eagles, hauling in 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns. His 15.0 yards per reception established a new career high.

As Pro Football Focus noted back in May 2017, Matthews once settled among the most effective slot receivers in the league:

The addition should help bolster a San Francisco passing attack that ranked 15th in the NFL a year ago. Jimmy Garoppolo's early-season injury negatively impacted those numbers, but the receiving corps was also in need of a boost. Kendrick Bourne led all Niners receivers with 487 yards.

Tight end George Kittle did have a breakout season with 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. But while the Pro Bowler provides Garoppolo with a reliable target over the middle of the field, San Francisco still needed to bring in some help at wide receiver.