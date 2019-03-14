Former Jets DT Mike Pennel, Patriots Reportedly Agree to Free-Agent Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel (98) gestures between plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel will sign a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, per the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.  

This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that former Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown had agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Pennel is coming off a season in which he recorded 27 total tackles and one pass breakup for New York. The 6'4", 332-pound lineman made his presence felt up the middle, especially against the run.

Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper noted Pennel piled up a career-high 19 run stops while also making first contact on 23 running plays. Meanwhile, his 87.1 PFF grade tied for No. 17 among interior defensive linemen.

While New England ranked 11th stopping the run last year, Brown's departure figured to leave a hole in the middle of the line. This signing should help the Patriots plug it.

Pennel, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2014, will be 28 years old when the 2019 season kicks off.

