Former Jets DT Mike Pennel, Patriots Reportedly Agree to Free-Agent Contract

Former Jets DT Mike Pennel, Patriots Reportedly Agree to Free-Agent ContractMarch 14, 2019
Former New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel will sign a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, per the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.
This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that former Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown had agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Pennel is coming off a season in which he recorded 27 total tackles and one pass breakup for New York. The 6'4", 332-pound lineman made his presence felt up the middle, especially against the run.
Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper noted Pennel piled up a career-high 19 run stops while also making first contact on 23 running plays. Meanwhile, his 87.1 PFF grade tied for No. 17 among interior defensive linemen.
While New England ranked 11th stopping the run last year, Brown's departure figured to leave a hole in the middle of the line. This signing should help the Patriots plug it.
Phil Perry @PhilAPerry
Mike Pennel a Patriots type all along. Oversized, run-stuffing DT. Will help replace loss of Malcom Brown. https://t.co/iCn1PJiHct
Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN
The Mike Pennel signing fills the Patriots' need for a space-eater inside with Malcom Brown gone and Danny Shelton a free agent. Pennel's a big boy at 6-foot-4, 332 pounds.
Doug Kyed @DougKyed
I actually think Mike Pennel will be a solid signing. You can go into the season with Guy and Pennel as the starting DTs. https://t.co/GkLnveY7c3
Manish Mehta @MMehtaNYDN
Terrence Brooks isn’t the only former Jet to join the Patriots. DT Mike Pennel will also be signing with New England. Bill Belichick obviously liked some pieces on Todd Bowles’ old team.
Pennel, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2014, will be 28 years old when the 2019 season kicks off.
