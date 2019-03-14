Panthers Rumors: Matt Kalil Released After Missing 2018 Season with Knee Injury

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers released veteran offensive tackle Matt Kalil, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport noted that Kalil's $7 million base salary would've become fully guaranteed Friday. According to the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Panthers designated Kalil as a post-June 1 cut, which spreads out his dead money over the next two years.

He'll count for $4.9 million in 2019 and $9.8 million in 2020, while Carolina saves $7.25 million for next season, per Over the Cap.

