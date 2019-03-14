Panthers Rumors: Matt Kalil Released After Missing 2018 Season with Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

Carolina Panthers' Matt Kalil (75) makes his way onto the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers released veteran offensive tackle Matt Kalil, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport noted that Kalil's $7 million base salary would've become fully guaranteed Friday. According to the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Panthers designated Kalil as a post-June 1 cut, which spreads out his dead money over the next two years. 

He'll count for $4.9 million in 2019 and $9.8 million in 2020, while Carolina saves $7.25 million for next season, per Over the Cap.

      

