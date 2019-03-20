Bold Predictions for the 2019 MLB Season

1 of 15

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, Mike Trout became the proud owner of the largest contract in professional sports history Tuesday: 12 years and $430 million.

What better way to celebrate than with the best season of his career?

Trout has already collected more wins above replacement through the age of 26 than any hitter in MLB history, according to Baseball Reference. The only catch is that he's had a single-season ceiling of 10.5 WAR.

The counter for that catch, however, is that Trout is getting better with age.

Per his 186 OPS+ in 2017 and his 199 OPS+ in 2018, Trout has been the best hitter in baseball each of the last two seasons. Such is life for a guy who walks about as often as he strikes out and is also one of the sport's elite power hitters.

Meanwhile, Trout is still the fastest baserunner on the Los Angeles Angels, and he's been an easily above average center fielder in three of the last four years. If not for a bothersome wrist injury, all this would have led to easily the best year of his career in 2018.

All Trout really needs to do in 2019 is stay healthy, and a new career high in WAR will be as good as his. So might a third American League MVP...but that's not exactly a bold prediction, is it?