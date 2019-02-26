Power Ranking Every MLB Division for 2019

1 of 6

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

2018 W-L%: .436

2019 PECOTA W-L%: .479

Outlook

It's common knowledge that the American League Central was historically bad in 2018. Unless, of course, there's anyone out there who still needs to read this, this or this.

To their credit, the Minnesota Twins have taken steps to avoid another 84-loss season. An offense that wasn't even that bad (4.6 runs per game) in 2018 now has Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez, Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron.

They alone can help get the Twins back above .500. If Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano recapture their stardom and Jose Berrios takes further steps to becoming an ace, the Twins will have 90-win potential.

That's a warning to the Cleveland Indians, whose alleged payroll constraints led them to strip down a roster than produced 91 wins and a third straight division title in 2018.

Weaker though the Indians may be, they still have a strikeout-happy rotation, and a calf strain won't keep Francisco Lindor apart from fellow superstar Jose Ramirez forever. PECOTA's 96-win projection strains belief, yet Cleveland shouldn't stray too far from its 2018 performance.

The other three teams in the AL Central combined for 302 losses last season, and none is especially worthy of optimism going into 2019.

The Chicago White Sox come the closest, as they're ready to call up slugger Eloy Jimenez and other players from their No. 4 farm system. But their chances for substantial improvement would look a lot better if they'd splurged on Manny Machado or Bryce Harper rather than committed to bargain-bin shopping.

Relative to the White Sox, the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers have further to go in their rebuilds. In the meantime, they have a similar problem of not enough up-and-coming stars to counterbalance their post-prime veterans.

In sum, the AL Central could get better and still be the worst division in MLB.