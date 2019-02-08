Francisco Lindor to Miss 7-9 Weeks After Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor might miss all of spring training after being diagnosed with a right calf strain, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel.

Meisel reported the Indians expect to be without Lindor for seven-to-nine weeks.

Lindor was one of MLB's best players in 2018, boasting a .277/.352/.519 slash line to go along with 38 home runs and 92 RBI. His 7.6 WAR ranked fifth among all position players in MLB, per FanGraphs.

The Indians' lineup remains dangerous from top to bottom, but Lindor is the tone-setter, especially since he's often batting first in the order. Cleveland also did little to upgrade the offense this offseason, with Michael Brantley's departure leaving a big hole in the outfield.

Durability has generally been a strength for Lindor. He missed just three games in 2017 and four games apiece in 2018 and 2016.

Should Lindor's recovery timeline extend beyond seven weeks, he could be a doubt for Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins on March 28.